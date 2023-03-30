‘Hard to say no to Bayern Munich’ – Kai Havertz makes transfer admission amid talk of leaving Chelsea for Thomas Tuchel reunion

Kai Havertz is being linked with Bayern Munich again, and the Chelsea forward admits any German finds it hard to “say no” to the Bundesliga giants.

German forward generating exit talk

Won the Champions League with Blues

Under contract until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 23-year-old, who can operate across any given attacking unit, saw a move to the Allianz Arena speculated on once it became apparent that he would be severing ties with Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. Havertz opted to head for England at that stage, and has become a Champions League winner at Chelsea, but he continues to generate transfer speculation – with the presence of former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern leading to more questions being asked of his future in the present.

WHAT THEY SAID: Havertz has offered no indication that he will be pushing for a move away from Stamford Bridge, but concedes that Bayern are a difficult team to snub. He has told Sport Bild: “Bayern are generally a huge club that it's hard to say no to as a German player, but my personal goal has always been to play abroad at some point. In England or Spain.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz went on to say that joining Bayern in 2020 was “almost a bit too boring” having already shown what he is capable of in the Bundesliga, with a switch to England at that point in his career considered to be “just right”.

WHAT NEXT? Havertz, who is tied to a contract through to 2025, has taken in 128 appearances for Chelsea and scored 32 goals – with the most notable of those seeing him record match-winning efforts in the finals of the 2021 Champions League and 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.