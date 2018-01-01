Live Scores
PSG v Guingamp

'Happy New Year Everyone' - Mbappe, Modric and Hummels leads 2019 good wishes

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The France and PSG forward is among a clutch of players to offer their best to the world as 2018 draws to an end

The new year is here, with football fans the world over getting into the spirit as we move into 2019.

And while some have matches to prepare for, footballers are no different in enjoying themselves to close the year and celebrate the move into a new one.

Kylian Mbappe, Cesc Fabregas and Luka Modric are among the star names who are having some fun and offering some reflection one what surely was a memorable 2018...

Editors' Picks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy New Year!!! 🥂#happynewyear #2019 #bestnine2018

A post shared by Fabio Cannavaro (@fabiocannavaroofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s been a great year... but let’s hope 2019 brings something really special #YNWA #happynewyear

Article continues below

A post shared by James Milner (@jamesmilnerofficial) on

 

Next article:
Huddersfield owner promises ‘active’ January to avoid ‘sleepwalk into relegation’
Next article:
Ranieri forgives Kamara for penalty sulk ahead of Arsenal trip
Next article:
'Excited' Nasri reunites with Pellegrini at West Ham as drugs ban ends
Next article:
Manchester United's best defence is to attack - Herrera lauds Solskjaer mentality
Next article:
Palace wonderkid Wan Bissaka: 2018 was my breakthrough but 2019 can be better
Close