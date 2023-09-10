Hansi Flick sacked! Germany head coach pays ultimate price for Japan mauling with Rudi Voller set to fill in for France friendly

Germany have sacked head coach Hansi Flick in the wake of a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Japan.

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany fell to a heavy defeat in a friendly clash at the Wolfsburg Stadium on Saturday, which means that they have won just one of their last six home matches. It was also their fourth defeat in their last five outings, and the German football association (DFB) have lost patience with Flick. The former Bayern Munich boss has been dismissed with immediate effect, and Rudi Voller will take over on an interim basis with support from Hannes Wolf and Sandro Wagner.

WHAT THEY SAID: DFB president Bernd Neuendorf has confirmed Flick's departure in an official statement, which reads: “The committees agreed that the Men's Senior National Team needs new impetus after the recent disappointing results. We need facing that [2024] European Championship a spirit of optimism and confidence in our own country. For me personally, it is one of the most difficult decisions of my time in office so far. Because I appreciate Hansi Flick and his assistant coaches as football experts and people. But sporting success is the top priority for the DFB. So the decision was inevitable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Flick won just 12 of his 25 games at the helm after being drafted in to replace Joachim Low in August 2021. He had also overseen a disastrous 2022 World Cup for Germany which saw them suffer a group stage exit. The DFB will now work to appoint Flick's long-term successor ahead of the next European Championship - which Germany are hosting in nine months time.

