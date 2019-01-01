Hamidin withdraws from AFC race, hands support to Myanmar

The FAM president has decided to take his name away from the AFC vice president nominations to pave the way for fellow ASEAN member.

It had been two successive elections in a row which Dato' Hamidin Mohd Amin had won, first the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) presidency in 2018 then the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) vice presidency in 2019 but there won't be a third.

This is because Hamidin has announced that he has withdrawn his vice-president candidacy from the Asean zone in the 29th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress that will be held in this Saturday, April 6.

Each zones in Asia have a vice-president slot and Hamidin's name was nominated for ASEAN alongside Myanmar's Zaw Zaw and 's Tran Quoc Tuan for the role that will supposedly serve for the next four until from 2019 to 2023.

“I hold Zaw Zaw in high regard. Having considered all options, I have decided to withdraw from the vice-presidency contest even-though I got nominated from the affiliates and instead channel my energy towards garnering support for a seat in the exco.

“Of paramount importance is the spirit of camaraderie and unity displayed by member associations of AFF,” said Hamidin in his statement.

Hamidin's stance on the nomination rejection and his preferred winner is clear, as is his desire to instead focus on getting elected as executive committee member of the AFC for the same term. The Saturday AFC congress will see many positions being contested but the president will remain since Shaikh Salman stands unopposed.

Only last week, Hamidin and FAM announced a vigorous short-to-long term plan on player naturalisation to the benefit of the national team. So perhaps it's the right move to shy away from a bigger role at AFC to concentrate on matters closer to home.

