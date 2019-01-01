Hamidin calls on Malaysia to play with courage to surprise UAE

Although Malaysia were given a boost of confidence through their dramatic win over Indonesia, their Tuesday opponents are of a different quality.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Ahead of Malaysia's matchday two Group G World Cup Asian qualification encounter against United Arab Emirates ( ), the Malaysian FA (FAM) president Dato' Hamidin Amin has called on the Harimau Malaya to take to the pitch on Tuesday without fear.

Although Malaysia, who host the encounter, were given a boost of confidence through their dramatic 3-2 matchday one away win over archrivals Indonesia last Thursday, their coming opponents are of a different quality altogether.

The Whites currently sit in 65th in the FIFA rankings, as compared to Malaysia's 159th, while an encounter between the two sides in the previous qualification cycle, back in 2015, ended in a 10-0 thumping by the West Asian side, Malaysia's worst defeat in their history and perhaps also their lowest point of the past decade.

But Malaysian football has bounced back since, with a friendly match between the two countries' U-23 sides in August 2018 ending in a shock 2-0 win for the Southeast Asian side. Several of the players who contributed to the win have since been promoted to the full Malaysia team, and are set to feature on Tuesday.

When met by the press while observing the training on Sunday evening, Hamidin called on these players to emulate what they pulled off last year at the U-23 level.

"I've told the players that if we want to go far in the qualifiers, there's no reason we should fear UAE although our ranking positions are far apart. We are counting on the fans' support on the day, and are hoping to use the momentum gained from the win over Indonesia

"The players fielded will be our best, but they must keep their focus for the full 90 minutes. I don't think it's impossible for us to pull off a shock result, I have a good feeling about this.

"The players are calm, but they've promised me that they will pull off a surprise. I told them that if they want to go far in the campaign, we are going to have to face formidable sides like UAE, and we have to do it with a lot of guts, in order to ensure that we come away with at least one point at home," he remarked.

He also wants the team to use the match to show further improvements.

"We have to step it up; to play better than we did against Timor-Leste (in the first round play-offs). Now we're going to be facing and (Malaysia's other Group G opponents and top Southeast Asian sides), and we can overcome them we can be the best in the region. But if we get at least a draw this Tuesday, we will have shown that we have improved in terms of consistency.

"All our group matches will be 50-50 games. If we don't give our best we will lose, but if we commit to them like we did against Indonesia, we can win this Tuesday, and in the remaining matches," said Hamidin.

