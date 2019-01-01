Hakimi to battle Son, Rodrygo and Navas for Champions League award

The Morocco international could be rewarded for his imperious performance for BVB against the Black and Blues

wing-back Achraf Hakimi has been nominated for Player of the Week award.

The 21-year-old scored twice to inspire his German side to a comeback 3-2 victory against Milan at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night.

His impressive performance in the encounter has not gone unnoticed, having been shortlisted for the best player in the week under review.

Hakimi will compete with Hotspur forward Son Heung-min, youngster Rodrygo and goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Who gets your vote? 🤔



⭐️ Acharf Hakimi

⭐️ Rodrygo

⭐️ Heung-Min Son

⭐️ Keylor Navas#UCL | @FTBSantander — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 6, 2019

On-loan Real Madrid man Hakimi has now scored four goals in four appearances in the European tournament this season.

Victory against Inter saw the Black and Yellows climb to the second spot in Group F with seven points from four games.

The international will hope to continue his form when BVB take on in their next fixture in the competition on November 27.