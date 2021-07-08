PSG new signing Hakimi meets Pochettino, begins training

The Morocco international started his stint in the French capital by touring the club's facilities on Wednesday

Paris Saint-Germain new signing Achraf Hakimi met with Mauricio Pochettino on his first day after completing a permanent move to the Ligue 1 giants.

Hakimi joined the Parisians on a five-year deal from Inter Milan on Tuesday and he has immediately started training.

Going by a video on PSG’s social page, the two-time Caf Young Player of the Year was welcomed to the Camp des Loges by Ander Herrera and some first-team players.

The 22-year-old is PSG's third summer signing after Georginio Wijnaldum who moved on a free transfer from Liverpool and Danilo Pereira's permanent switch from Porto.

Shortly after his arrival, Hakimi took to the stationary exercise bike to do some workouts.

He will be expected to boost PSG’s quest for the 2021-22 Ligue 1 title after they finished second in the league last season and they exited the Champions League in the semi-final stage.

Hakimi told the club’s website: I am a defender, with the soul of a striker! I like to make my contribution to the offensive edifice, to be in the attack, and I think that here there are great players who can help me on this aspect.

“And of course, I too can help the team achieve its goals. I have to help the team with my qualities and make them available to the team. The goal is to achieve together all the objectives of the club. Defensively, I can play at 3, 5, 4, 2. Everything the coach needs! I am at his disposal and that of the team.

“I'm happy to be here, I'm looking forward to taking a new step, starting the job and meeting my teammates. I want to do great things here.

“First of all, I have a good image of France. PSG, then, is a great club that has shown it in recent years, with constant progression.

“For my part, I want to continue to build great things to reach the highest level. Here it is possible."

Hakimi will also join PSG for their pre-season training programme before their fixture against Lille on July 31, followed by the 2021-22 league opening match against Troyes on August 7.