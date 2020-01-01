Hagan scores, Ogebe nets four goals as Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz maul ROW Rybnik

The 25-year-old scored twice in each half in Poland as her side cruised past their Ekstraliga rivals in Saturday's encounter

Alice Ogebe opened her Polish Ekstraliga goal account with a quadruple for Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz as they thrashed Priscilla Hagan's ROW Rybnik 4-1 in Saturday's encounter.

The 25-year-old joined the Polish outfit from Spanish Primera Iberdrola side in June and made a losing debut for Sportis after a 2-0 loss to Ernestina Abambila's Medyk Konin last week.

Despite her false start, the international banished the memories of the defeat to fire her side ahead with a long-range strike from the right edge of the box in the 16th minute.

Eight minutes from half time, Karolina Madja teed up the Nigerian to blast home for her brace and the visitors' second of the match.

Sportis continued from where they left off in the first half as Ogebe used her pace to outrun her marker and hit her hat-trick 14 minutes after the restart.

She went on to grab her fourth of the contest to wrap up the win with her 62nd-minute strike, despite 's Hagan bagging a consolation goal for the hosts in injury time.



Ogebe, who played from start to finish, has now scored four goals in two matches for Sportis, while Hagan, who lasted the duration for Rybnik, has scored a goal in three matches.

The result means Sportis have secured six points from three matches to stand fourth on the log, while pointless Rybnik are 11th.

Ogebe's team will aim to extend the fine run when they welcome UKS SMS Łodz on August 29, while Hagan's side will seek to end their losing streak against Olimpia Szczecin a day later.