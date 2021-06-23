Hadebe: Former Kaizer Chiefs defender completes MLS move

The 25-year-old Zimbabwe international defender has moved to the US after spending two seasons in Turkey

Former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Teenage Hadebe has signed for Major League Soccer side Houston Dynamo from Turkish Super Lig outfit Yeni Malatyaspor.

Although the length of his contract has not been revealed, Hadebe moves to Houston Dynamo in what ends speculation elsewhere.

He arrives in the US after making 60 appearances for Yeni Malatyaspor across all competitions in two seasons.

“The Houston Dynamo have acquired centre-back Teenage Hadebe from Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, pending a physical, the club announced on Tuesday,” the MLS website reported as having been announced by the club at a press conference.

“Hadebe, 25, is a Zimbabwean international with four goals from 29 caps. During his two seasons at Malatyaspor he was a key player, making 60 appearances. Prior to his time in Turkey, Hadebe starred for South African side Kaizer Chiefs in 2019. He can also play left-back.

“Hadebe is expected to be Tab Ramos’ first choice partner for Parker, who was rewarded with a contract extension during his first season in Houston.”

Houston Dynamo coach Tab Ramos revealed the Zimbabwean had received better offers elsewhere but the Texas-based side managed to beat other suitors to the player’s signature.

“What I can tell you is that Teenage is very excited about coming. He wanted to choose here, although he had other opportunities that were the same or better,” Ramos told Houston Chronicle as per Far Post.

“And from speaking with him, he’s a very humble player who’s willing to come here and work as hard as he can and we’re excited about that.

“He fits very well into our system and our style of play. He has incredible recovery speed. He’s excellent in the air, he’s naturally left-footed. He has been competing in a league that is a very athletic league that is very similar to MLS.

“There’s a lot of transition. So I think really, what’s been important for us is to sit as a technical staff and with Tab and go through positional characteristics within our system.”