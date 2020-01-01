Antonio Habas: Sumit Rathi can be a very important player for India

The former Valencia boss was pleased with the performance of his players as they picked an important away win…

climbed to the top of the (ISL) table as they defeated FC 2-0 on Saturday. Coach Antonio Habas asked his players to hit Mumbai on the counter and the strategy paid dividends.

“We have the capacity to change the systems during the match or before the match. Today we felt that the best way to play against Mumbai was this. We played on counter-attack today. Mumbai play long balls and we had to control that situation for 75 minutes,” said the experienced coach.

Habas praised his players but was quick to mention that they could have extended their lead by another two goals.

“I think we had a fantastic first half, we dominated the match and scored. We had two more chances to score. We had to change the player (Pronay Halder) due to injury. We had to change the system after that. The opponent were sending in far too many crosses.

“Also today we had a new defensive line. Victor Mongil played his first match today. I am very happy with the performance and the discipline of the players. Mumbai may had a chance to score one goal but we also could have scored another goal in the last 45 minutes,” he mentioned.

Michael Soosairaj was on the bench but was called into action when Halder had to be substituted as he pulled his hamstring in the process of scoring the first goal.

“The players cannot play in every single match. Today I found that it was better that Soosairaj comes later from the bench. He played fantastic. Soosairaj had the luck to score the goal,” said Habas.

Sumit Rathi has been the find of the season for ATK and Habas heaped further praise on the young Indian centre-back.

“Sumit is a fantastic player, one for the future. He has a good physique and everyday he is improving both technically and tactically. I have confidence in him and he can be a very important player for ,” signed off Habas.