Do Haaland & Foden both get a match ball after Manchester derby hat-tricks?

Erling Haaland Phil Foden both netted Manchester derby hat-tricks for City in a 6-3 win over United, but do they both get a match ball?

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues claimed local bragging rights at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with a record-setting contest seeing Premier League history made. No derby clash between Manchester’s finest has ever seen as many goals, while Norwegian striker Haaland has become the first man to net a treble in three successive home games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Foden also found the target on three occasions and was the one to throw a second match ball in the direction of a club colleague at the final whistle. He told Sky Sports afterwards: “We get one each, no?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both men do get a memento to take home, with Haaland becoming accustomed to delivering hat-trick heroics in a debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium that has now delivered 14 Premier League goals in just eight appearances. He told Sky Sports: “Yeah, not bad! We scored six goals! What can I say. It's amazing. To win at home, score six goals, it's nice. You can feel it all the time. We always want to go forward and to attack. It's what I love about the team. In the end, it's amazing. There is nothing more to say.”

DID YOU KNOW? In Haaland & Foden, Man City are the third side to have two hat-trick scorers in a single Premier League game, after Arsenal v Southampton in May 2003 (Jermaine Pennant, Robert Pires) & Leicester v Southampton in October 2019 (Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy).

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Haaland and Foden will be in Champions League action against FC Copenhagen on Wednesday, before City return to Premier League competition in a home date with Southampton next Saturday.