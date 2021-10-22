Haaland facing ‘a few weeks’ out in injury blow for Borussia Dortmund as striker vows to return ‘stronger’

Erling Haaland is facing up to a “few weeks” out with a hip injury, Borussia Dortmund boss Marco Rose has revealed, but the prolific striker is already vowing to return “stronger”.

The talented 21-year-old has only recently returned to action after missing three games with a muscular complaint.

He now finds himself back on the sidelines, with Dortmund having to make do without their most potent attacking weapon.

What has been said?

Rose has told reporters when asked for a fitness update ahead of a Bundesliga clash with Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday: “Thomas Meunier will not be able to play, Nico Schulz has a torn muscle fibre and Erling Haaland will not play and will be absent for a few weeks with a hip flexor injury.”

When will Haaland be back?

No definitive timescale has been put on Haaland’s recovery, but a rehabilitation programme is already underway.

The exciting frontman, who has hit 13 goals through 10 appearances in all competitions this season, is confident that he will be bounce back better than ever.

Haaland has posted on social media: “Time to focus on my recovery, I’ll be back stronger.”

Time to focus on my recovery. I’ll be back stronger! 🔜💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/G5Ez5bohTv — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) October 22, 2021

What does Dortmund’s fixture list look like?

Rose’s side currently sit second in the Bundesliga table, just one point back on reigning champions Bayern Munich.

Efforts to overhaul arch-rivals will be severely hindered by Haaland’s absence, but Dortmund will hope to welcome him back before too long.

After facing Arminia, BVB have a DFB-Pokal date with Ingolstadt to take in a home date with Koln in the German top-flight.

They also have key clashes with RB Leipzig and Stuttgart fast approaching, along with Champions League group stage outings against Ajax and Sporting – with another international break being sandwiched between those.

Dortmund will be hoping that Haaland has returned to full match sharpness by the time they play host to Bayern on December 4.

