Haaland hands Borussia Dortmund fitness boost with striker 'on the bus' for Wolfsburg game

Borussia Dortmund are preparing to welcome Erling Haaland back into their ranks sooner than expected, with the prolific Norwegian striker shaking off a hip injury that was expected to keep him out of action until Christmas.

That assessment of an untimely knock was offered by the 21-year-old’s father, Alf Inge, in early November.

Marco Rose’s side have delivered a mixed bag of results without their most potent attacking weapon, but are looking to absorb him back into the fold for a trip to Wolfsburg on Saturday.

What has been said?

Head coach Rose told reporters when delivering a fitness update on his squad: “Mo Dahoud feels good and is a candidate to play, the same applies to Emre Can.

“Youssoufa Moukoko is doing better, he has trained. Marius Wolf is there, Erling Haaland will also be on the bus.

“Jude Bellingham is out and with Rapha Guerreiro we have to wait.”

Will Haaland see any game time?

Dortmund are understandably wary of taking any unnecessary risks with a man that has hit 13 goals through 10 appearances for them this season and will be easing him into action.

The expectation is that he will be named among the substitutes against Wolfsburg, allowing for a cameo appearance to be made off the bench if his services are required.

Getting minutes under his belt will be important, however fleeting that outing may be, as BVB are counting down the days to another Klassiker clash with Bayern Munich on December 4.

Rose has said it is “of course” possible that Haaland could figure prominently in that fixture, with Dortmund sat just one point behind their fiercest rivals in the Bundesliga table.

Article continues below

While Haaland will be looking forward to gracing a prominent domestic stage once more, he will not be playing Champions League football any time soon – which can be expected to ramp up the speculation regarding his future.

That is because Dortmund have slipped out of that competition at the group stage, meaning that they will drop into the Europa League at the round of 32 as a quest for continental glory continues.

Further reading