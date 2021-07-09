Gyasi: Beitar Jerusalem sign Ghana star from Samsunspor

The 30-year-old Black Star has penned a one-year contract with an option to extend the same in Jerusalem

Ghana international Edwin Gyasi has sealed a transfer move to Israeli giants Beitar Jerusalem.

The winger, who is arriving from Turkish side Samsunspor where he had joined as a free agent from CSKA Sofia, has been unveiled by the Israel giants.

“The 30-year-old midfielder will strengthen the offensive side of the team. He has previously played in Turkey, the Netherlands, the USA and Bulgaria and will soon land in the capital,” Beitar said in a statement on their official website.

“Gyasi has joined for a year with an option for another season. Gyasi, 30, holds Dutch and Ghanaian citizenship, having previously played in the Netherlands, Turkey, Bulgaria, and the United States."

The statement continued: "Gyasi began his career at Alkmaar and has been on the road at De Harraschrap, FC Twente, Hercules, CSKA Sofia, Dallas and Samsunspor.

“The international midfielder made five appearances for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, which he represented in the World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Article continues below

“He made his national team debut in September 2017 and scored the debut goal against the Egyptian national team.”

In a recent interview, Gyasi advised Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to follow his heart in deciding his international future.

"I will advise him [Hudson-Odoi] to follow his heart rather than bowing to public pressure at this critical moment in his career," Gyasi, who decided to play for Ghana in 2017 despite being eligible to represent the Netherlands, said.