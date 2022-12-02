Gvardiol admits he would like to play for Real Madrid after starring role in Croatia World Cup progress

Josko Gvardiol has revealed he would be open to a Real Madrid move, labelling the Spanish giants 'the biggest club in the world'.

Croatia defender has impressed at World Cup

RB Leipzig centre-back has attracted interest

Gvardiol would like to play for La Liga champions

WHAT HAPPENED? Gvardiol's stunning last-ditch tackle to deny Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku helped Croatia progress to the knockout stages on Thursday. Many top European clubs had been linked with the coveted RB Leipzig defender even before the tournament, and he has now revealed that he would be interested in joining Madrid in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: As reported by Relevo, Gvardiol said: "Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world, so who knows... maybe one day I can play there. I would like to, yes."

The 20-year-old also revealed national team-mate Luka Modric would not need to convince him to join him at the Bernabeu, adding: "Luka doesn't have to tell me anything about Real Madrid, it's not necessary. I already know everything, I know it's the biggest club in the world and how important it is to be linked to a team like that," explained Gvardiol.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The young defender is one of the brightest prospects in football right now and he's already been linked with Chelsea. Gvardiol has made 20 appearances for RB Leipzig this campaign and his World Cup performances will no doubt boost his reputation further.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GVARDIOL? If the defender continues to impress on the biggest stage, Europe's top clubs are sure to circle and Madrid could well be at the front of the queue.