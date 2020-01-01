Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sanju bag AIFF Player of the Year Awards

Ratanbala Devi and Anirudh Thapa won the best Emerging Player of the Year award in women's and men's category respectively...

national team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Women's team midfielder Sanju were awarded the AIFF (All Football Federation) Men's Footballer of the Year Award and the AIFF Women’s Footballer of the Year Award respectively for the 2019-20 season.

This is the first time Sandhu has bagged this prestigious award, and in the process, became the second goalkeeper after Subrata Paul (2009) to be named the AIFF Player of the Year. The winner was adjudged on the basis of votes from (ISL) and club coaches.

“There was always a desire to reach this point and this is an Award which I have always looked up to,” said the custodian after winning the gong.

More teams

“Huge thanks go to AIFF and everyone who has supported and helped me relentlessly to help me achieve this today. Garnering the all-important draw against Asian Champions in Doha, eleven clean sheets in the last ISL edition, winning the Golden Glove award could not have been possible without the team," he added.

The shot-stopper was in fine form for and had a staggering 77.77 save per cent in ISL. In 19 matches he conceded just 14 goals and made 49 saves.

He also won the Arjuna Award in 2019.

Whereas, national women’s team midfielder Sanju was selected as the winner at the back of a fantastic season; while Ratanbala Devi was the winner of the 2019-20 Emerging Women’s Footballer of the Year Award. Both the winners were selected by Women’s National Team Head Coach Maymol Rocky in consultation with AIFF Technical Director Isac Doru.

Sanju said, "Personally, it's a big milestone for me. This award is the proof that all the hard work that we have been doing over the last few years has indeed paid off. I would like to thank AIFF for all the exposure that we have got to grow and to improve ourselves. I'd also like to thank the seniors in our team. All of them have been an immense help to me and have helped me cope with the rigours of international football. I'd also like to thank Maymol ma'am for allowing me the time and the opportunity to grow within the team and express myself on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Anirudh Thapa won the AIFF Emerging Player of the Year award for his consistent displays with the India national team and his club .

He played a crucial part in firing the Marina Machans to the ISL final and notched up six assists and a goal during the competition.

L. Ajit Kumar Meetei from Manipur won the Best Referee Award, while P. Vairamuthu from Tamil Nadu was adjudged as the Best Assistant Referee.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the winners. We are really proud of them. They are surely an inspiration for the entire football fraternity in India," stated AIFF President Mr Praful Patel.

Indian Football Association (West Bengal) won the award for the Best Grassroots Development Programme.

2019-20 AIFF Awards at a glance

2019-20 AIFF Men’s Footballer of the Year: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

2019-20 AIFF Women’s Player of the Year: Sanju.

2019-20 AIFF Men’s Emerging Footballer of the Year: Anirudh Thapa.

2019-20 AIFF Emerging Women’s Footballer of the Year: Ms Ratanbala Devi.

2019-20 AIFF Award for the Best Assistant Referee: Mr P. Vairamuthu (from Tamil Nadu).

2019-20 AIFF Award for the Best Referee: Mr L. Ajit Kumar Meetei (from Manipur).

Award for the Best Grassroots Development Programme: West Bengal (based on E-licence courses and Golden Baby Leagues).