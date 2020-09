Gundogan becomes third Man City player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Premier League opener

Pep Guardiola will be without three key players when he takes his side to the west midlands for a meeting with Wolves

Ilkay Gundogan has become the third player to test positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Premier League opener against .

The German midfielder will sit out Monday's clash at Molineux after contracting coronavirus, and will now follow quarantine protocols to contain any potential spread of the illness at Ethiad Stadium.

More to follow.