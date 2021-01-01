Gulacsi signs new RB Leipzig deal until 2025 following Tottenham transfer links

The former Liverpool player has committed to a new deal with the Bundesliga side despite speculation about a move to Spurs or Borussia Dortmund

Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has signed a new contract at RB Leipzig.

The 31-year-old is now tied to the club until 2025 after extending his previous deal by two years.

Hungary international Gulacsi has been linked with fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham, but has opted to remain in Leipzig.

What has been said?

"The club and I have been on a special journey together since 2015, from the second division to the Champions League semi-finals and next week to the final of the DFB-Pokal once again," Gulacsi told RB Leipzig's website.

"It has been and still is an incredible and very successful time and we want to continue it together. My family and I feel incredibly at home here - at the club, the city and the region. Leipzig has become a second home for us and the atmosphere of feeling good is exactly what is important for me to bring my best-possible performances.

"My wife and I always get goosebumps looking back to the cup match against FC Bayern in 2017, when there were Gulacsi chants for the first time. That was a very special moment that showed me how much our fans are behind me. I'm proud to have earned this support and I'm looking forward even more to games that can take place with fans in the stadium again."

How many games has Gulacsi played this season?

The shot-stopper has not missed a minute of competitive football for Julian Nagelsmann's side this season.

He has made 44 appearances in all competitions and has worn the captain's armband when Marcel Sabitzer has been unavailable.

When did he join Leipzig?

Gulacsi's professional career started at Liverpool, but he did not make a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

Article continues below

Instead, he was loaned out to Hereford, Tranmere and Hull before he left for Red Bull Salzburg in a permanent deal.

After two years in Austria, he was snapped up by RB Leipzig in 2015 and has since made 222 appearances.

Further reading