Guinea part ways with Paul Put after disappointing outing at Afcon 2019

The Belgian tactician has been relieved of his duty as the head coach of the Syli Nationale on Monday

The Guinean Football Federation has confirmed the sacking of Paul Put as head coach of the senior national team.

The decision was reached after a meeting with the Ministry of Sports and the country's football governing body on Monday.

The ex- coach took charge at the helm of the Guinea team in March 2018 and helped the Syli Nationale qualify for the 2019 as group leaders ahead of , Central African Republic and Rwanda.

During their Afcon outing in , Guinea managed a win, a draw and a loss in Group B.

They qualified for the Round of 16 as one of the best losers but their campaign came to an end after a 3-0 loss to in the knockout stage.