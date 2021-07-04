Guendouzi reveals concern for Arsenal as midfielder closes in on Marseille move

The Frenchman hopes the Gunners can bounce back under Mikel Arteta, while he looks set to depart the club this summer

Matteo Guendouzi says he is worried about the situation at Arsenal following their miserable season.

The Gunners will be absent from European competition in 2021-22 after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season and only reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta's team are aiming for a stronger campaign in the English top flight next term and Guendouzi hopes they can finish in the top four to secure a return to the Champions League.

What has been said?

"To see that the club failed to qualify for a European competition for the first time in 25 years hurts deeply. That affects me emotionally a lot," he said to Bild.

"Arsenal are a big club in Europe that deserve to be in the Champions League every year. That's normal for me, an institution like this deserves only the best.

"Arsenal must return to where it belongs. I don't know the reasons for the failure because I wasn't there last season. But I'm concerned about the club's situation because Arsenal deserve great things.

"I am a Gunner from the bottom of my heart and will remain so, no matter what."

Guendouzi looks to the future

The French midfielder, who joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2018, spent last term on loan at Hertha Berlin and is unlikely to return to the north London side for the upcoming campaign.

Instead, he is close to completing a move back to his homeland to join Marseille, with fellow Arsenal player William Saliba to follow.

"My dream has always been to develop myself at the highest level and to win the maximum number of titles," the 22-year-old said.

"I am a competitor and greedy for titles. I want to meet the greatest champions as team-mates and opponents, live my dreams, work hard to meet my expectations.

Article continues below

"I'm under contract with Arsenal and we have mutual obligations. There is interest from clubs from different leagues.

"Right now I'm 100 per cent focused on my recovery. In due time, I will decide with my advisors and my father which direction we are going."

Further reading