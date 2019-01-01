Guardiola says Manchester City can get past 'unstoppable' Liverpool side and win Premier League

The two-time champions are eight points behind the Reds but their head coach thinks it's too early to start handing out silverware

Pep Guardiola labelled “unstoppable” but still thinks his team can be a factor in the race for the Premier League title.

A defeat to before the international break has left City eight points behind the Anfield club with an even bigger gap to overcome than the seven-point deficit they fought through last year to pip Jurgen Klopp’s men to the championship.

Liverpool have not lost this year and are one victory away from equaling City’s record 18-game winning streak, a run ended by this weekend’s opponent .

Guardiola acknowledged the Reds’ dominance but thinks it’s too early in proceedings to award them the title.

“I don’t believe in that kind of thing, every season is different,” he told the media ahead of Saturday’s game with the Eagles.

“In sport the only way to do well is to stay in the present. I’m not setting any points targets or objectives at this stage.

“In April and May you can do that but what we are facing is an opponent who are unstoppable right now. Liverpool are champions of Europe and haven’t lost once in eight games.

“We’ll just have to try and do what we can, we have 50 games left in all competitions. I’m not concerned about being the guy who thinks he’s going to win every Premier League for the rest of his life.

“Of course, I still want to win, and I still believe we are contenders, but there is a long way to go and all sorts of dynamics, momentums and injuries still to happen. If we don’t win I will say congratulations to the team that does.

“What Liverpool are doing is fantastic but and are also getting better. The level is rising all the time.”

If City are to overhaul Liverpool the festive period is sure to be vital, but the Spaniard is furious that his team must play twice in 48 hours during that run.

“The broadcasters are the bosses, it is not about us,” he said.

“We have lots of meetings with people but nothing changes. The system does not protect the players.

“All I can do between the two games (Wolves away on December 27 and at home on December 29) is to tell my players to get inside the fridge.”