Guardiola refuses to rule out £100m signing for Manchester City amid Haaland and Lukaku links

The Blues boss admits his big-spending Premier League outfit may be tempted to invest heavily in a player during the next transfer window

Pep Guardiola cannot rule out Manchester City spending £100 million ($139m) on one player in the next transfer window, with the Citizens linked with Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku.

Another proven No 9 is expected to figure prominently on City’s wish list, with club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero set to leave as a free agent this summer when his current contract expires.

Guardiola has been reluctant to discuss individual targets, but concedes big money may be invested in the right player.

What has been said?

Quizzed on whether a nine-figure deal could be done, Guardiola told reporters ahead of the Champions League quarter-final clash with Borussia Dortmund: “Spending a lot of money on one player doesn't give you an advantage to win.

“Football is a team game, everyone makes a contribution. Competitions are not won by one player, it is every player.

“So far, Man City has decided not to spend close to £100m for a player. Maybe in the future it will happen when the club decides it is necessary to improve the team for the next five to 10 years, but so far the organisation decides not to do it and that's why we didn't do it but, maybe in the future.”

Who are City being linked with?

City remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple this season, with Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League crowns up for grabs.

Additions in several positions have been mooted, from left-back to the wings, but another striker is set to be towards the top of any wish list.

City are said to form part of an ever-growing list of admirers keeping a close eye on Haaland’s exploits at Dortmund, with the 20-year-old Norwegian emerging as one of the most sought-after assets in world football.

The familiar face of Belgium international Lukaku is also reported to have caught Guardiola’s eye, with the former Manchester United forward hitting 60 goals in 86 appearances since leaving Old Trafford for Serie A giants Inter.

