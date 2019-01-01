Guardiola: If De Bruyne has a problem, he knows where I am

The Belgian did not appear best pleased at being substituted during Manchester City's 9-0 EFL Cup win over Burton Albion

Pep Guardiola said Kevin De Bruyne "knows where I am" if he has a problem with having been substituted in Manchester City's thrashing of Burton Albion on Wednesday.

The Belgium midfielder was withdrawn after less than an hour in City's 9-0 rout of the League One side, which all but secured their spot in the EFL Cup final.

De Bruyne, who opened the scoring after five minutes, disappeared down the tunnel and appeared displeased at the decision, with reports suggesting he was angered at being denied the opportunity to build on his match fitness after spending time on the sidelines with a knee injury.

And Guardiola, whose side host Wolves in the Premier League on Monday, encouraged De Bruyne to speak up if there is an issue.

"I don't know what happened, he didn't speak to me, so I don't know what happened," said the City boss.

"If he has a problem he knows where I am, so I don't know, really. I didn't speak with him so that one time I cannot say what he thinks because I don't know."