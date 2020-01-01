Guardiola hits back at Porto boss Conceicao after claims about referee pressure

Accused by the Portuguese tactician of influencing officials, the Spaniard hit back

manager Pep Guardiola hit back at Sergio Conceicao after the coach's claims he pressured referees.

Conceicao accused Guardiola of pressuring referees during Porto's 3-1 loss to City in October.

Ahead of the return Group C meeting on Tuesday, Guardiola denied the claims.

"I'm not in agreement. He can say, maybe it's his opinion, but I'm not agreeing that we pressure the referees," Guardiola told a news conference.

"It's not the way that we in the history speak for ourselves. We are not the type of team to do this, honestly. I would admit it. So one thing is an action that you don't agree [with], you can make any comment, one specific action. But it's not a part of who we are, honestly.

"In the five years we are here together and the people in and know completely that it speaks for itself, our behaviour.

"I'm not agreeing. It's not true."

City have already secured their place in the last 16, while Porto sit second on nine points, three behind and six clear of Olympiacos.

Guardiola expects a difficult encounter, although City have won their previous three meetings with Porto by an aggregate score of 9-2.

However, City are playing an away game at Porto in European competition for just the second time and first since February 2012, when they recorded a 2-1 win in the .

"It will be tough, we know it. It’s the Champions League away. Top teams in have to win every weekend," Guardiola said.

"When you have that mentality in all departments in the club, not just the players, it makes them so dangerous. That’s why we expect a difficult a game.

"We did when they came here and it was. Tomorrow will be too."

Manchester City have had an inconsistent start to their Premier League campaign and are currently sitting 11th on the standings, six points behind leaders but with a game in hand.

The Citizens have suffered defeats in the league to and Tottenham, while failing to get wins against , West Ham and .