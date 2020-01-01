Time is running out for Stones to repay Guardiola's faith at Man City

The Catalan coach has huge belief in the talents of his centre back but the club are expected to be busy nonetheless in the summer window

Pep Guardiola has said he will 100 per cent be at Manchester City next season but not all of his players will still be there with him.

While the City boss is relatively calm about his side's failure to compete for a third successive title, after two demanding campaigns, he expects them to be back challenging at the top of the Premier League next season.

The club's hierarchy have already begun work on their summer transfer strategy to add freshness to a squad that is starting to show its age and a new centre-back will be a top target. City already missed out on signing a replacement for Vincent Kompany last summer and won't make the same mistake again.

That position has become even more important with Guardiola needing a reliable partner for the returning Aymeric Laporte, as well as a viable back-up. In the absence of the Frenchman for much of the season due to a knee injury, it is holding midfielder Fernandinho that has emerged as the most senior central defender. He is the most likely to partner Laporte when City restart their challenge at next month.

The Brazilian turns 35 in May but will be rewarded with a new contract before the end of the season, with Guardiola saying that he sees a role in the back line as his immediate future. That leaves fresh uncertainty over the futures of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi if Guardiola want to have three frontline centre-backs, with academy products Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis pushing for more inclusion.

Ahead of Tuesday's trip to , Guardiola said that all his squad must show their desire and quality between now and the end of the season.

"At the same time that my bosses have one eye to see if I deserve to continue here, in my eyes I have to control my players and how their performance deserves to be here. There is no other solution," he said.

"I have an idea what we need. We speak quite often with the club. There are still four months and it depends on that. We are going to take a decision.

"Everything is related to the performance, not about the contract we have or what we are. [You have to] perform your best."

Stones is running out of time to show he is one of the best defenders in the world, as Guardiola believes he can be. The City boss has already mentioned a frustration that Stones cannot put a string of matches together with a number of muscle injuries disrupting his season again.

He is a doubt for the game at Bramall Lane after picking up a "problem in his leg" when City conceded an injury-time equaliser to on Saturday. Guardiola collapsed to the floor of his technical area in anguish when a combination of Joao Cancelo and Stones failed to curtail Wilfried Zaha's run and cross that led to Fernandinho's sliced own goal.

Stones was also criticised for his defending on the corner for Cenk Tosun's opener while the visitors felt they should have had a penalty for a clumsy challenge on Zaha, although the VAR disagreed.

Guardiola insisted that the goal should not have happened but said on Monday that the criticism of Stones was unfair. "We are there [for him], I am there," he said. "There are ups and downs in your career so you have to be strong. We know his quality."

The Catalan infamously described Stones as having " more balls than anyone in the room " at a press conference when he came under fire two years ago. At his best, he can pass out from the defence and spot danger better than any English defender in the game. Against Palace, he made two courageous passes to break the Palace press and set up an attack.

But he has not been able to counteract a perceived fragility that led to a League Two journeyman such as Port Vale's Tom Pope goading him on social media and then scoring.

City have kept just two clean sheets this season when Stones has played and conceding goals has been one of the main reasons why they have fallen such a long way behind Liverpool. They have scored a dozen more times than Jurgen Klopp's side but conceded almost twice as many.

Time is running out for a defender who turns 26 at the end of the season. After four years at the club, he can no longer be a player of promise, but needs to become someone at the top of his game.