Guardiola explains De Bruyne training absence and gives injury update on Man City duo Dias and Stones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola quelled fears over Kevin De Bruyne's training absence and gave an injury update on Ruben Dias and John Stones.

De Bruyne missed Tuesday session

Dias longer-term absentee

All in contention to face Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? De Bruyne missed Tuesday's training session ahead of the Premier League clash with Tottenham on Thursday, but Guardiola revealed the midfielder was dealing with "a personal issue" rather than injury. Meanwhile, centre-back Dias has been out with a hamstring problem since the World Cup, and his partner Stones has sat out City's last two games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a news conference ahead of the crucial game at the Etihad, Guardiola said: “He [De Bruyne] had a personal issue and was not training (on Tuesday). Today he is back.

“They (Stones and Dias) are back. In the last two training sessions they have trained really well and they are in contention. We will train this afternoon. We will see the way we have to play and who is going to play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After defeat in the Manchester derby, Spurs' visit really represents a must-win game for Guardiola's men. The Citizens have slipped to eight points behind leaders Arsenal at the top of the table, and anything less than a victory could be hugely damaging at this stage of the season. Having the trio back is therefore a huge boost.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? With another league meeting with Tottenham on the horizon in early February, City host Wolves in the league on Sunday.