Guardiola: Ederson is Man City's best penalty taker

The club have been struggling to convert their chances from the spot recently, with their manager revealing their keeper may be the best option

Pep Guardiola admits 's repeated spot-kick failures will force him into a rethink over how penalty takers are picked, as he declared goalkeeper Ederson the club's best option.

Gabriel Jesus saw his first-half effort repelled by Dean Henderson in City's hard-earned 1-0 Premier League win at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

It was the Brazilian's third miss from five top-flight attempts, but he is not the only guilty party in the City ranks, with Raheem Sterling and even talisman Sergio Aguero - who scored the winner at Bramall Lane - also fluffing their lines.

Asked if it was a cause for concern, Guardiola replied: "Definitely.

"I have to reflect on it. I always have the confidence in the players to take it, but I have to reflect on maybe how they take the decision on who will take it.



"Not [just] for Gabriel today, because Sergio missed two and Raheem missed one and a half against [a twice-taken, twice-saved penalty, with Sterling netting the rebound from the second].

"We are not safe. In that level it's so important, it makes the difference most of the time.

"I have to take a decision with the guys over who is going to take the penalty."

Asked if he had someone in mind, Guardiola said he did but would not reveal a name, except to add: "Ederson is the best. Believe me, Eddie is the best taker we have on the penalties.

"He has no blood in his brains, he's so calm, so he could do it."

The Brazilian shot-stopper has previously boasted about his potential to do some damage from the spot when Jesus also missed a penalty in April 2018.

Article continues below

“I heard them [the fans] chanting my name, asking me to take the penalty, but Gabriel went there,” Ederson said at the time. “Unfortunately he missed it and Bernardo, fortunately, scored, but if the manager had asked me to go there, I would have definitely scored.

“I’m not sure if I would be able to do set-pieces, but I’m good at penalties, either using power or technique when I’m shooting.

"City have their regular penalty takers and we have good options, but if Pep asks me to take it, I’m there. Hopefully it will happen. I’d like to score.”