Pep Guardiola has said sorry to Liverpool over offensive chants but insists the relationship between the two clubs is not toxic.

Liverpool already issued a statement

Litany of issues around Anfield clash

FA and police investigating

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool issued a statement about "vile chants" and graffiti in the away end after an ill-tempered clash between the two clubs. Coins were allegedly thrown at Guardiola and the City team bus was allegedly attacked as it left Anfield, while Jurgen Klopp was sent off for protesting at the referee and his assistant.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I didn't hear the chants, if it happened I'm so sorry, doesn't represents what we are as a team or a club if this happens," Guardiola told a news conference. "But don't worry we can behave perfectly and learn from our mistakes without a problem." Asked if the relationship between the two clubs was toxic, the City boss said: "I don't think so. From our side, I'm pretty sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City have made no comments about the alleged chants. Merseyside Police are investigating whether the team bus was attacked for a second time after Liverpool were fined €20,000 for throwing bottles and objects at the coach before it arrived for a Champions League game in 2018. The FA is also investigating events around the match.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? They take on Brighton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday before travelling to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night. Qualification for the Champions League knockout stages has already been secured but City have not yet guaranteed top spot ahead of their Bundesliga rivals. Liverpool and City are not scheduled to meet each other again until April 1.