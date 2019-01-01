'Griezmann would be perfect for Chelsea' - Gallas urges Atletico raid and Hudson-Odoi stay

A former France and Blues star believes a fellow countryman would be an ideal addition amid an ongoing search for striking talent at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have been told that Antoine Griezmann “would be perfect” for them, with William Gallas of the opinion that a move should be made for the Atletico Madrid striker.

The Blues have endured a difficult time in the attacking department of late.

Eden Hazard has remained a model of consistency, but struggles have been faced when it comes to finding someone to lead the line.

Gonzalo Higuain has been taken on loan from Juventus in an effort to fill that void, with a deal for the Argentine frontman including an option to buy.

Chelsea, though, have been urged to continue looking elsewhere, with it suggested that they should seek to take a player from Atletico having agreed to send Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata to the Liga club in recent years.

Former Blues defender Gallas told LeoVegas of a fellow Frenchman: "Griezmann is one of the top five strikers in the world.

"With his quality, I’m sure he can damage a lot of defenders. I would love to see him in the Premier League.

"He’s a very patient, diligent player who scores goals consistently.

"He would be perfect for Chelsea."

While talking up one potential addition at Stamford Bridge, Gallas has called on Chelsea to ensure that their forward ranks are not depleted by a high-profile departure.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been heavily linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich, with Goal revealing that a transfer request was tabled at one stage, but the Blues have refused to sanction a sale and the talented teenager is considered to be a future heir to Hazard in west London.

Gallas added: "The question is, why would Chelsea be willing to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi?

"The player has a lot of quality and, if he still works hard at training, if he keeps playing games in the Premier League or in cup competitions, he will keep improving.

"Maybe one day he can even replace Eden Hazard.

"But you can’t sell one young player who has a lot of quality, you have to keep him."

Hudson-Odoi played no part in Chelsea’s most recent outing, with his absence felt as the Blues suffered a shock 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth to slip out of the Premier League’s top four.