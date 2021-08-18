Griezmann targets '100 more' games with Barcelona as forward rejects transfer talk

Though there was reported interest from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City this summer, the Frenchman is targeting a long-term stay at Camp Nou

Antoine Griezmann has said he is aiming to play another 100 games for Barcelona after reaching an appearance milestone at the weekend.

Griezmann started in Barca's season-opening win against Real Sociedad, reaching the century mark for the Blaugrana.

Though he's been linked with an exit in recent months, the France star has indicated he is hoping to stay at Camp Nou for the long term.

What was said?

"I am proud and happy to have reached this figure," Griezmann told Barcelona's official website.

"I hope I get to play another 100 games and carry on giving everything to make history with this club,” he added.

“I want to keep helping the team both on and off the pitch, in attack and defence, and enjoying being at Barca."

Griezmann's 100 appearances

Of his 100 games for Barca, 78 have been in La Liga, with 16 in the Champions League, nine in the Copa del Rey and three in the Spanish Super Cup.

Griezmann has scored 35 goals in those 100 games, having made the move from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

He needs 14 more goals to tie Thierry Henry, who is Barca's all-time leading Frenchman with 49 goals.

Could Griezmann leave Barca?

With Barcelona in a difficult financial situation, the club has indicated it would be open to selling the Frenchman.

"It's not easy for a club to come in with an offer for a player at his level," Barca president Joan Laporta said last month. "But the transfer window is just getting started and there's a market for Griezmann.

"If things start moving, we're open to all proposals because we're in a delicate moment financially and we have to balance the books to comply with the league's financial fair play rules."

