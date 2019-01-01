Griezmann: A victory royale or a last-minute goal? I get more stressed playing Fortnite!

The forward says the videogame worries him more than the pressure of a late finish on the pitch

Antoine Griezmann says he experiences more stress playing Fortnite than he does when he is attempting to score a goal.

The French forward has long been a fan of the videogame, incorporating dances from Fortnite as celebrations after scoring.

He memorably performed the "Take the L" dance from the game at the World Cup as he guided to glory in this past summer.

While the forward kept his cool all through his team's push to the World Cup trophy, Griezmann says he finds it more difficult to keep a level head while playing Fortnite.

"Ahh I think it's the Victory Royale," Griezmann told Oh My Goal when asked to compare scoring goals to winning a game of Fortnite.

"I'm more stressed trying to get a Victory Royale than when I'm in the penalty area. I think [Fortnite] is tougher."

Griezmann has continued to fire throughout the season, scoring 12 goals while providing seven assists in league play this term.

He's also helped guide closer to a spot in the quarter-finals as the Spanish side topped 2-0 in the opening leg to seal a massive advantage.

Asked to assemble his dream five-a-side team, Griezmann leaned on one of his Atletico Madrid team-mates, fellow French stars and one legend to construct his squad.

"I'd go with Ousmane Dembele and I would say NG, N'Golo Kante, because you never lose when he's on your team," Griezmann said.

"I would take Godin because he always finds a way to cheat and win!

"I've picked three, right? With me, that's four. And the last person, David Beckham. No goalkeeper. An open goal!"

Griezmann and Atletico Madrid are back in action on Sunday against the forward's former club, , before facing after that.

Then comes the pivotal match with Juventus as Atleti travel to Turin to take on the champions.