Gregg Berhalter will 'forgive and forget' Gio Reyna controversy after returning as USMNT coach, Alexi Lalas predicts

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna and Berhalter clashed during the 2022 World Cup, as the USMNT qualified from their group with the youngest team in the tournament. Later, the player's family were reportedly involved in blackmailing the USMNT coach over a domestic abuse incident from his days as a college student.

Berhalter left his post in the aftermath of these revelations, though an investigation cleared him to be considered for a return in March. The same probe revealed a pattern of meddling from the Reyna family in national team affairs, and Berhalter's return as USMNT boss has raised concerns over the pair's ability to work together harmoniously.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lalas, though, insists Berhalter will give Reyna a clean slate, writing on Twitter: "This can be worked out. You'd be surprised what players/coaches are able to compartmentalize, ignore, forgive, forget, or discard in return for a better chance at winning."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna has been a regular for the USMNT since the appointment of BJ Callaghan as interim coach, playing and scoring in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League against Mexico as his side won 3-2. Berhalter will take control after the Gold Cup and Reyna will aim to make an impression in the competition.

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT play Canada in the Nations League on June 19 before going into the Gold Cup group stages, where they will play Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.