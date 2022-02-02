Greenwood removed from FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs by EA Sports amid allegations against Man Utd forward

EA Sports has removed Mason Greenwood from its FIFA 22 Ultimate Team packs amid allegations against the Manchester United striker.

Greenwood has been suspended by United "until further notice" in light of the release of a series of images and voice recordings.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault by the Greater Manchester Police, while the Red Devils have also confirmed they will not sell Greenwood shirts in their online store.

What has been said?

Greenwood's sponsorship deal with sports clothing giants Nike has also been suspended, and EA Sports officials are now taking similar steps to distance themselves from the 20-year-old.

A spokesman for the video games developer told The Mirror: "Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft."

What does this mean?

EA Sports' statement comes after its latest update to the game, which has seen Greenwood removed from all offline modes.

The England international is no longer featured in United's squad list in FIFA 22, but is still available to use on FIFA Ultimate Team and will remain up for trade in the game mode's transfer market.

Investigation ongoing

Greater Manchester Police delivered an update on their investigation on Tuesday which revealed the man in his 20s has been kept in custody following a further arrest for "threats to kill".

"Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman," the GMP statement read.

"The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday February 2).

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support."