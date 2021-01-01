Grealish returns to training with Aston Villa following injury absence

The England international has not featured for the club since February on account of a shin injury

Aston Villa have been boosted by the news Jack Grealish has returned to training.

The forward had been sidelined since the 0-0 draw with Brighton on February 13 on account of a shin injury.

Villa’s form dipped in his absence, with just one victory recorded from six games, but Grealish is back and could be in line to face Fulham at the weekend.

The welcome news for Villa fans

‘He’s back”

Those were the words Villa posted on Instagram, and it was short, simple and effective for the club’s fans.

A video was also posted on Twitter, showing the England international was fit, well and taking part in training.

Villa’s aims for the remainder of the season

After an excellent start to the season, relegation talk was left behind - and for a time they looked well set to secure a place in Europe.

With 10 games remaining in the season, Dean Smith’s men are playing catch-up with the teams above them.

Villa trail West Ham, who sit in fifth place, by eight points, but they do have a game in hand.

The fixture list is not kind, as Villa have matches against Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea to come - but with Grealish back in the fold they could find momentum in the final couple of months of the season.

