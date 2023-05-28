Granit Xhaka appeared to say goodbye to Arsenal fans with an cryptic Instagram story before their final day showdown with Wolves.

WHAT HAPPENED? Xhaka looks set to move on from Arsenal after seven years with his contract expiring this summer and the club yet to announce a new deal. Before his side's final game of the season against Wolves, the midfielder has posted an Instagram story which features images of him celebrating in different Arsenal kits throughout the years, a message at the bottom which reads "Thank you Gunners" and the honours he has won while at the club (2x Community Shield, 2x FA Cup).

Instagram/@granitxhaka

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder has had a turbulent spell at the Emirates, with a section of the fans booing him off the pitch during a match against Crystal Palace, an incident that led to then-manager Unai Emery stripping him of the captaincy. Since then he has regained the faith of the Gunners faithful and played a pivotal role in Arsenal's resurgence in the last 18 months.

WHAT NEXT FOR XHAKA? It is widely expected that the Swiss midfielder will move back to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, however nothing has been confirmed yet.