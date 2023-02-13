Is Graham Potter at risk of Chelsea sack? Blues to stick by under-fire manager despite miserable run

Graham Potter’s position as Chelsea manager is reportedly under no serious threat, with the Blues prepared to judge him “in years not months”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 47-year-old tactician was handed a five-year deal through to 2027 when inheriting managerial reins at Stamford Bridge from Thomas Tuchel. He has found the going tough, winning just nine of his 23 games at the helm, and uncomfortable questions have been asked of his future in west London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea fans have turned on Potter at times, while others are prepared to give him the benefit of the doubt, and The Athletic reports that the Blues board will be patient with the latest candidate to fill the warmest of Premier League hot seats.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Potter’s fate will not be determined by progress in the Champions League this season – ahead of a last-16 showdown with Borussia Dortmund – or a push for a top-four finish in 2022-23. With the Blues sat ninth in the English top-flight at present, there is an acceptance that short-term goals need to be realistic.

WHAT NEXT? Potter inherited an expensively-assembled squad, and saw more big money invested during the January transfer window, with Todd Boehly and Co aware that he needs time in which to bring all of the pieces in an intricate puzzle together – much like Mikel Arteta did at Arsenal before turning the Gunners into title challengers.