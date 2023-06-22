Graeme Souness breaks down in tears as he revealed incredible £20k gesture from legendary ex-Man Utd manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Graeme Souness says Sir Alex Ferguson has a "heart of gold" after donating £20,000 towards his fundraiser for Debra UK.

Graeme Souness swam across the English Channel

Liverpool legend raised £1.2m for charity

Ferguson contributed £20,000 donation

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool legend Souness swam across the English Channel in 12 hours and 17 minutes on Sunday and so far he has raised £1.2 million for Debra UK, which supports individuals and families affected by epidermolysis bullosa (EB). Following his herculean effort, the 70-year-old revealed former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson donated £20,000 in aid of the cause.

WHAT THEY SAID: Souness spoke of Ferguson's contribution and he began to cry, saying on talkSPORT: "I hope I don’t embarrass him by saying this, but Alex Ferguson donated £20,000 after he quizzed me on it for half an hour. He’s got a heart of gold, that man. You have to search for it, but it’s there!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: EB is a condition that causes blistering skin. Souness was inspired to take on the challenge after meeting 14-year-old Isla Grist, who is living with the condition. The former Sky Sports pundit completed the swim alongside five others, including Isla's dad Andy.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUNESS? Souness has vowed to complete more gruelling challenges and continue raising money for the charity. He added: "The North Pole, something around the Atlantic, something like that. I’m in this now, I’m in this for the long-haul."