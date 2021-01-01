Gotze reveals dream to play alongside Messi at Barcelona & talks up chances of Germany recall

The World Cup winner, who is currently on the books of PSV, says he'd love the chance to work with a six-time Ballon d'Or winner at Camp Nou

Mario Gotze has revealed his dream to play alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona while talking up his chances of earning a recall to the Germany national team.

Gotze's career journey has been a rollercoaster up this point, with persistent fitness problems and a battle with a metabolic illness curtailing his progress after his match-winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final for Germany.

The midfielder also won multiple titles at both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich before his decline began and after an ill-fated second spell at Westfalenstadion, he now finds himself playing in the Eredisivie with Dutch giants PSV.

What's been said?

Gotze has shown glimpses of the form that once saw him praised as one of the brightest talents of his generation since moving to Philips Stadion and has now admitted that he still harbours ambitions to return to the very highest level of the game.

The 28-year-old says Camp Nou would be his first choice next destination, having long been an admirer of Barca's style of play and their club captain Messi.

"To celebrate possession football with this [Barca] team, alongside Lionel Messi, that would be a dream," Gotze told 11Freunde. "I want to play the Champions League again."

Gotze did, however, go on to insist that he is ready to sit down with PSV to discuss extending his contract beyond 2022, with the only stipulation being that head coach Roger Schmidt remains at the club alongside him.

"If Roger wanted to leave, I would worry," he said. "We have agreed with PSV that we will sit down on an extraordinary offer."

Gotze on possible Germany return

Gotze's last appearance for his country came way back in 2018, but current boss Joachim Low has hinted he could welcome the ex-Bayern star back into the fold if he continues to perform well at PSV.

Low will step down from his post after this summer's European Championships, but is set to pick his final squad for the tournament at the end of the month, with Gotze ready to do everything within his power to make the final cut.

Article continues below

"The best German players should come together in the national team, otherwise it will be difficult to survive against the big nations," he added.

"Jogi's successor will see it that way too. It is clear that in order to be called up again, I have to perform consistently."

Further reading