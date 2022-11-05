'Got Usain on the burner' - Sterling reveals he has Bolt's phone number and could 'link up' with sprinter whenever

Raheem Sterling revealed he has Usain Bolt's number in his contacts and can catch up with the sprinter any time he visits Jamaica.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea star was asked about the most famous non-footballer's number that is saved in his contacts, to which he revealed Usain Bolt's name.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BT Sport, Sterling said: " I would obviously go to my personal favourite, because I have Usain Bolt on the burner [laughs]. He is the fastest man in the world. I could go to Jamaica now and just link up with my guy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sterling has struggled for his best form since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer. He has appeared in 11 Premier League games for the Blues and scored three goals thus far.

WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? Sterling will be in action on Sunday for Chelsea as they take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League London derby.