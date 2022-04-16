'Goosebumps!' - Dortmund's Rothe becomes Bundesliga's youngest debutant goalscorer at 17
Borussia Dortmund teenager Tom Rothe says that he got "goosebumps" in his record-breaking Bundesliga debut for the club, after he became the youngest-ever player to score in their first game in the competition.
At just 17 years and 169 days, the up-and-comer made history when he scored the opener of the Black and Yellow's rampant 6-1 rout of Wolfsburg on Saturday.
Speaking afterwards, the teenager admitted that the experience had been "awesome", and struggled to do justice to his feelings after a remarkable first taste of top-flight action.
Editors' Picks
- Mane the magnificent: Liverpool's Senegalese star sees off Manchester City to secure FA Cup final spot
- Ronaldo to the rescue as Man Utd's season saved from going into total meltdown
- No way back? Arsenal's season at breaking point after Southampton leave Champions League dream in tatters
- Is injury-ravaged Ibrahimovic heading for retirement? AC Milan face major call on contract extension
What has been said?
"When you run out here yourself, it's awesome," Rothe told Sky Sport Germany following his impressive debut.
"[You get] goosebumps. [It is] indescribable."
The teenager was modest in his understatement on his performance, simply adding in good humour: "It went quite well!"
Rose waxes lyrical about teenager's skill
Dortmund boss Marco Rose meanwhile wanted to focus on only player, stating: "Today it doesn't make any sense to talk about individual players, except about Tom Rothe.
"Of course we've had Tom on our list for a long time, we know his qualities. He was at the training camp in the summer and is generally doing an excellent round. It was time to throw in such a boy.
"With the goal he probably got even more security. As I know Tom: He has a very cool game made for his age. That inspires more, I hope. It's also very important for the people here to be able to keep adding youngsters to our first team."