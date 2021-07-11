'He's good but he's expensive' - Nagelsmann plays down Bayern Munich move for 'exceptional' Chiesa

The Bayern boss has moved quickly to quell rumours of a big-money bid by the Bavarian giants for the Euro 2020 finalist with Italy

New Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann admits he is a fan of Federico Chiesa - but says the Italy forward is out of the club’s financial reach.

Chiesa has risen to international prominence thanks to his performances at Euro 2020, where he has helped the Azzurri reach Sunday’s final against England.

That led to speculation Bayern could make a big-money move for the 23-year-old, but Nagelsmann has moved quickly to deny those rumours.

What did Nagelsmann say?

Chiesa is about to begin the second season of a two-year loan at Juventus from parent club Fiorentina, having scored 14 goals in 43 appearances for the Bianconeri last season.

The forward has been valued in the region of €60 million (£51m/$71m) - a price-tag out of Bayern’s reach.

"Yes, he's good but he's expensive, too,” Nagelsmann told Bild. “He's a top player, with incredible drive. I known him for a long time and I find him exceptional because he often goes for a one-on-one, he tries to shoot very fast."

New Gnabry position considered

Nagelsmann also revealed that he is considering playing Serge Gnabry in a different position at times this season.

The Germany international is usually deployed as a winger or No 10 but Nagelsmann, who worked with Gnabry during his time in charge of Hoffenheim, believes he could fill in at right-back.

"It's always about thinking: How do our opponents play? So it can be an option, but certainly not the solution for 34 game days," added Nagelsmann, who joined Bayern from RB Leipzig earlier this summer. “He is not a top-notch solution for this position. Serge's position is more central in front, on ten, in half space or on the wing, that's where he plays his best.”

