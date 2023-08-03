Double deal! Goncalo Ramos to join Ousmane Dembele at PSG as Ligue 1 champions set to splash out €80m on Benfica striker

Soham Mukherjee
Goncalo Ramos Benfica 2022-23Getty Images
Goncalo Ramos will join Ousmane Dembele at Paris Saint-Germain as Ligue 1 champions agree to splash out on Benfica striker.

  • PSG to sign Ramos
  • Will also buy Dembele from Barcelona
  • Deals could be completed this week

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Parisians are close to completing a deal for the Portuguese forward that will see them pay €80m (£69m/$87.34m). It is understood that the striker has agreed to a contract until June 2028 with the French outfit and the deal could be finalised this week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moreover, PSG will continue with the pursuit of Dembele from Barcelona after they triggered a 'private clause' in the winger's contract which makes him available for €50m (£43m/$54m). The Ligue 1 club failed to activate the La Liga €50m exit clause for the French forward by the stipulated date of August 1, but the 'private clause' came to their rescue, as otherwise they would have been compelled to pay the full asking price of €100m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ramos' medical tests could be held in the next few days as PSG are working with Benfica to iron out the minor details of the deal.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Joao Mario Goncalo Ramos Benfica vs Brugge 2022-23Getty Images20230802_Dembele(C)Getty images

WHAT NEXT? PSG are preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe as the French forward could complete a transfer to Real Madrid this summer. The potential signings of Ramos and Dembele show that they intend to compete for silverware at the highest levels even if Mbappe leaves Parc des Princes.

