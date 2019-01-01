Gomez could play a part against Porto - Klopp

Liverpool could welcome back the long-term absentee as they look to complete the job against the Portuguese side in the Champions League

Jurgen Klopp says the fit-again Joe Gomez is ready to play a part for in the second leg of their UEFA quarter-final tie against on Wednesday.

international Gomez has not featured since fracturing his leg in a Premier League game against in December.

The 21-year-old returned to the bench for the 2-0 victory over Porto last week and, with Dejan Lovren unavailable through illness, is a contender to start at centre-back in the reverse encounter.

Joel Matip appears likelier to hold his place alongside mainstay Virgil van Dijk, but Gomez could be called upon at Estadio do Dragao.

"He is getting better and better," Klopp said at Tuesday's pre-match news conference.

"Whether he's ready to play 90 minutes from the start in a Champions League game, I'm not so sure.

"Can he come on and do a great job? I would say yes, that is possible, and that's the most important thing for us.

Liverpool are in a strong position to advance to the semi-finals thanks to the goals scored by Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino at Anfield.

Join us live from the Estadio do Dragao with Jürgen Klopp and @JamesMilner... #UCL https://t.co/au2RuXku4T — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 16, 2019

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao saw enough to claim are Liverpool are "sometimes" the best team in the world, a label Klopp hopes to do justice.

"Sometimes we are really good. Hopefully we can show it again," the German said.

"There are moments before we win the ball or after we win the ball when the boys look really, really good.

"It's a compliment but we know we have a tough job to do. We are here to go to the next round. We have to fight really hard."