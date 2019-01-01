Gomes’ return from Barcelona delights Sigurdsson, but Everton looking for more additions

The Toffees midfielder is pleased to see a familiar face back at Goodison Park, but hopes there will be a few more to come before deadline day

Gylfi Sigurdsson is delighted to see Andre Gomes back at , but is hoping to see more movement in the transfer market before the summer window closes.

The Toffees have splashed out around £22 million ($28m) on bringing a former loan star to Goodison Park on a permanent basis.

On top of a big-money deal with , Marco Silva has also snapped up goalkeeper Jonas Lossl as a free agent.

Sigurdsson is seeing plenty of encouraging signs on Merseyside, but the plan is for further fresh faces to be snapped up – with Everton being linked with the likes of Kurt Zouma and Nicolas Pepe.

“Fantastic,” Sigurdsson said in the Liverpool Echo of Gomes' return.

“The club always wanted to keep the quality we had last season and then try to improve as well so it was very important for us to keep him.

“Hopefully we'll strengthen the squad even more, that's what the players and staff want so hopefully we'll get a couple more players.”

ended the 2018-19 campaign with a flourish to suggest that there is more to come from them.

Silva oversaw a run of six runs and three draws from 11 games heading down the final stretch, with Sigurdsson now setting out what must be done to challenge for a top-six finish and European qualification.

The international playmaker added: “We need to be more consistent and play like we did in the last three months or so.

“I thought we really stepped it up towards the end. It was mid-season when we lost a few games on the bounce and that pulled us away from the top teams.

“So consistency and playing the way we did towards the end will get us results.

“We won a few games and were playing most of the time with the same team and when players get a good run in the team things just click and you get confidence,” he added.

“Going forward we were scoring a few goals, we were keeping a few clean sheets which was massive for us and we started winning against the top teams.”

Everton are set to open their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with a trip to on August 10.