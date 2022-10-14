Going nowhere! Luiz ends Arsenal transfer speculation by signing new Aston Villa contract

Douglas Luiz has penned a new contract with Aston Villa that will keep him at the club long-term, despite interest from Arsenal

  • Luiz stays at Aston Villa
  • Was linked to Arsenal
  • Signs a new long-term contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian was linked with a move away from Aston Villa and Arsenal were considered the favourites to land him, but by signing a new contract he has put all rumours to rest regarding his future - although the length is unknown.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having joined the Villans in 2019, the 24-year-old Brazil international's previous contract was supposed to expire at the end of the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Douglas Luiz Aston VillaMikel Arteta Arsenal 2022-23GettySteven Gerrard Aston Villa 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT THEY SAID? The club released an official statement to confirm the news which read, "Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Douglas Luiz has signed a new long-term contract with the club. The 24-year-old midfielder joined Villa in the summer of 2019 and has gone on to rack up over a century of appearances in claret and blue. A Brazilian international, Luiz was a gold medal-winner with his country at the 2020 Olympics."

WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA? Aston Villa will be next seen in action against Chelsea in the Premier League on October 16.

