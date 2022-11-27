News Matches
How many goals has Raul Jimenez scored for Mexico? El Tri star's full World Cup, Gold Cup, Copa America and international friendly record

Raul Jimenez has been a key part of Mexico's national team setup since 2013.

The striker scored his first international goal against Canada in December that year and has since then become a mainstay for El Tri.

Jimenez fractured his skull in late November 2020 in a rather scary moment in his career, but he returned to Mexico duty in October 2021 after regaining his fitness ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

How many goals has the Wolves star scored for his national team, though?

And against which teams has he scored the most?

Let's have a look at the striker's international record.

Raul Jimenez's total Mexico goals

Competition

Games

Goals

World Cup

5

0

Copa America

6

2

World Cup qualification

26

7

Gold Cup

11

7

Confederations Cup

7

1

CONCACAF Nations League A

2

2

International friendlies

40

10

CONCACAF Cup

1

0

Total

98

29

How many goals has Jimenez scored at the World Cup?

Edition

Games

Goals

2014 World Cup

1

0

2018 World Cup

2

0

2022 World Cup20

5

0

Raul Jimenez's Gold Cup record

Edition

Games

Goals

Gold Cup 2013

5

2

Gold Cup 2019

6

5

11

7

Raul Jimenez's Copa America record

Edition

Games

Goals

Copa America 2015

3

2

Copa America Centenario 2016

3

0

6

2

World Cup qualification goals

Edition

Goals

2014 World Cup qualifiers

2

2018 World Cup qualifiers

2

2022 World Cup qualifiers

3

7

Jimenez's friendly goals for Mexico

Games

Goals

40

10

Raul Jimenez's favourite opponents

Team

Goals

Panama

4

El Salvador

3

Belarus

2

New Zealand

2

Costa Rica

2

Cuba

2

Chile

2

*Data accurate as of November 27

