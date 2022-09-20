How many goals has Jonathan David scored for Canada? Les Rouges star's full international goalscoring record

Jonathan David is touted to be one of the greatest Canadian footballers to have played at the top level.
Born in the United States to Haitian parents, David chose to play for the Canada national team after declining a call-up to the United States under-20 team.
He made his first senior appearance for them in September 2018, scoring a brace on debut against US Virgin Islands.
Since then, he has gone on to become the second-highest goalscorer for Canada.
But, how many goals has the Lille star scored for his country and against whom did he perform the best?
Let's have a look at the striker's international record!
Jonathan David's total Canada goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup qualification
18
9
Gold Cup 2019
4
6
CONCACAF Nations League A
6
2
CONCACAF Nations League qualification
4
4
Total
32
21
How many goals has David scored in World Cup qualifications?
Edition
Games
Goals
2022 World Cup qualifiers
18
9
Jonathan David Gold Cup goals
Edition
Games
Goals
Gold Cup 2019
4
6
David's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Cuba
4
Suriname
3
U.S. Virgin Islands
2
Martinique
2
Honduras
2
El Salvador
2
*Data accurate as of September 19