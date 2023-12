GOAL's ultimate football quiz of 2023: From huge transfers for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane, to memorable matches, manager sackings & more!

Put your knowledge to the test and let us know how many you get right in the comments below!

JANUARY: Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea for a British-record fee - how much was it? £50m ($63m)

£64m ($80m)

£106m ($131m)

£226m ($285m) JANUARY: Cristiano Ronaldo completed a move to Al-Nassr - who is on stage with him here at his unveiling? Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian

Victoria Beckham

Georgina Rodriguez FEBRUARY: Man City beat Arsenal 3-1 at Emirates Stadium in a huge title clash - who scored City's second goal? Jack Grealish

Erling Haaland

Kevin De Bruyne

Phil Foden FEBRUARY: Real Madrid hammered Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield - from that Madrid XI, who is the only player not still with the club now? Federico Valverde

Karim Benzema

Eder Militao

Dani Carvajal MARCH: Liverpool absolutely destroyed Man Utd at Anfield - but how many goals did they score in total? 5

11

3

7 MARCH: Bayern Munich sacked which German manager to make way for Thomas Tuchel? Julian Nagelsmann

Hansi Flick

Jurgen Klinsmann

Jurgen Klopp APRIL: What did the linesman do to Andrew Robertson that caused major controversy during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield? Told him he wouldn't get a Christmas card

Poured water all over him

Threw his flag at him

Caught him with an elbow APRIL: Sadio Mane allegedly punched which former Premier League player in a Bayern bust-up that made headlines? Serge Gnabry

Leroy Sane

Marcel Sabitzer

Joao Cancelo MAY: Wrexham's players were taken on an all-expenses paid trip to where as a reward for earning promotion to League Two? Ibiza

Dubai

Ayia Napa

Las Vegas MAY: Which ex-Arsenal player confirmed he'd switched international allegiances from England to the United States? Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Chuba Akpom

Joe Willock

Folarin Balogun JUNE: Why didn't Man City's Ilkay Gundogan receive an FA Cup winners' medal? He requested not to have one

He wasn't allowed one because he was leaving Man City

The FA ran out of medals

Players over the age of 30 aren't allowed to receive a medal JUNE: Jude Bellingham completed a mega move to Real Madrid - but which English club received around £6 million as part of the deal? Chelsea

Birmingham City

Aston Villa

Manchester United JULY: Lionel Messi signed for Inter Miami - but where do they play their home matches? Yankee Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium

The David Beckham Arena

DRV PNK Stadium JULY: Two of Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team-mates also joined Inter Miami - who are they? Jordi Alba & Sergio Busquets

Luis Suarez & Javier Mascherano

Andres Iniesta & Sergi Roberto

Gerard Pique & Ivan Rakitic AUGUST: Bayern Munich pulled off a deal to bring in Harry Kane - but what shirt number was he given at his new club? 7

23

11

9 AUGUST: The Women's World Cup took place, with Spain beating England in the final - but who hosted the tournament? Australia & New Zealand

USA & Canada

Spain & Portugal

Brazil & Argentina SEPTEMBER: Ex-PSG defender Sergio Ramos completed a sensational return to which club last summer? Real Betis

Sevilla

Real Madrid

Girona SEPTEMBER: Neymar made his long-awaited debut for which club following his summer move? Shanghai Shenhua

Al-Nassr

Inter Miami

Al-Hilal OCTOBER: Birmingham City appointed which Manchester United legend to take over as their new manager? Wayne Rooney

Roy Keane

Michael Carrick

Paul Scholes OCTOBER: VAR controversy marred Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham - who scored the goal that was wrongly chalked off for offside? Darwin Nunez

Diogo Jota

Luis Diaz

Mohamed Salah NOVEMBER: How many points were Everton deducted by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches? 3

10

25

15 NOVEMBER: Which English manager did the United States confirm will become their women's team head coach in 2024? Gareth Southgate

Phil Neville

Casey Stoney

Emma Hayes DECEMBER: Which Premier League boss became the first to lose their job in the 2023-24 season? Erik ten Hag

Paul Heckingbottom

Andoni Iraola

Steve Cooper DECEMBER: Which Lionesses star won the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award for 2023? Lauren Hemp

Mary Earps

Lauren James

Leah Williamson