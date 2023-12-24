GOAL's ultimate football quiz of 2023: From huge transfers for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane, to memorable matches, manager sackings & more!Stephen DarwinGOALQUIZPremier LeagueH. KaneL. MessiCristiano RonaldoJ. BellinghamManchester UnitedWomen's Super LeagueUEFA Champions LeagueM. EarpsBundesligaReal MadridLa LigaNeymarWrexhamLiverpoolPSGChelseaArsenalUnited StatesUnited StatesEnglandEnglandInter MiamiMLSPut your knowledge to the test and let us know how many you get right in the comments below!<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JANUARY: Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea for a British-record fee - how much was it?</h3><ul><li>£50m ($63m)</li><li>£64m ($80m)</li><li>£106m ($131m)</li><li>£226m ($285m)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JANUARY: Cristiano Ronaldo completed a move to Al-Nassr - who is on stage with him here at his unveiling?</h3><ul><li>Irina Shayk</li><li>Kim Kardashian</li><li>Victoria Beckham</li><li>Georgina Rodriguez</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>FEBRUARY: Man City beat Arsenal 3-1 at Emirates Stadium in a huge title clash - who scored City's second goal?</h3><ul><li>Jack Grealish</li><li>Erling Haaland</li><li>Kevin De Bruyne</li><li>Phil Foden</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>FEBRUARY: Real Madrid hammered Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield - from that Madrid XI, who is the only player not still with the club now?</h3><ul><li>Federico Valverde</li><li>Karim Benzema</li><li>Eder Militao</li><li>Dani Carvajal</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>MARCH: Liverpool absolutely destroyed Man Utd at Anfield - but how many goals did they score in total?</h3><ul><li>5</li><li>11</li><li>3</li><li>7</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>MARCH: Bayern Munich sacked which German manager to make way for Thomas Tuchel?</h3><ul><li>Julian Nagelsmann</li><li>Hansi Flick</li><li>Jurgen Klinsmann</li><li>Jurgen Klopp</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>APRIL: What did the linesman do to Andrew Robertson that caused major controversy during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield?</h3><ul><li>Told him he wouldn't get a Christmas card</li><li>Poured water all over him</li><li>Threw his flag at him</li><li>Caught him with an elbow</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>APRIL: Sadio Mane allegedly punched which former Premier League player in a Bayern bust-up that made headlines?</h3><ul><li>Serge Gnabry</li><li>Leroy Sane</li><li>Marcel Sabitzer</li><li>Joao Cancelo</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>MAY: Wrexham's players were taken on an all-expenses paid trip to where as a reward for earning promotion to League Two?</h3><ul><li>Ibiza</li><li>Dubai</li><li>Ayia Napa</li><li>Las Vegas</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>MAY: Which ex-Arsenal player confirmed he'd switched international allegiances from England to the United States?</h3><ul><li>Ainsley Maitland-Niles</li><li>Chuba Akpom</li><li>Joe Willock</li><li>Folarin Balogun</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JUNE: Why didn't Man City's Ilkay Gundogan receive an FA Cup winners' medal?</h3><ul><li>He requested not to have one</li><li>He wasn't allowed one because he was leaving Man City</li><li>The FA ran out of medals</li><li>Players over the age of 30 aren't allowed to receive a medal</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JUNE: Jude Bellingham completed a mega move to Real Madrid - but which English club received around £6 million as part of the deal?</h3><ul><li>Chelsea</li><li>Birmingham City</li><li>Aston Villa</li><li>Manchester United</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JULY: Lionel Messi signed for Inter Miami - but where do they play their home matches?</h3><ul><li>Yankee Stadium</li><li>Hard Rock Stadium</li><li>The David Beckham Arena</li><li>DRV PNK Stadium</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>JULY: Two of Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team-mates also joined Inter Miami - who are they?</h3><ul><li>Jordi Alba & Sergio Busquets</li><li>Luis Suarez & Javier Mascherano</li><li>Andres Iniesta & Sergi Roberto</li><li>Gerard Pique & Ivan Rakitic</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>AUGUST: Bayern Munich pulled off a deal to bring in Harry Kane - but what shirt number was he given at his new club?</h3><ul><li>7</li><li>23</li><li>11</li><li>9</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>AUGUST: The Women's World Cup took place, with Spain beating England in the final - but who hosted the tournament?</h3><ul><li>Australia & New Zealand</li><li>USA & Canada</li><li>Spain & Portugal</li><li>Brazil & Argentina</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>SEPTEMBER: Ex-PSG defender Sergio Ramos completed a sensational return to which club last summer?</h3><ul><li>Real Betis</li><li>Sevilla</li><li>Real Madrid</li><li>Girona</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>SEPTEMBER: Neymar made his long-awaited debut for which club following his summer move?</h3><ul><li>Shanghai Shenhua</li><li>Al-Nassr</li><li>Inter Miami</li><li>Al-Hilal</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>OCTOBER: Birmingham City appointed which Manchester United legend to take over as their new manager?</h3><ul><li>Wayne Rooney</li><li>Roy Keane</li><li>Michael Carrick</li><li>Paul Scholes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>OCTOBER: VAR controversy marred Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Tottenham - who scored the goal that was wrongly chalked off for offside?</h3><ul><li>Darwin Nunez</li><li>Diogo Jota</li><li>Luis Diaz</li><li>Mohamed Salah</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>NOVEMBER: How many points were Everton deducted by the Premier League for alleged financial breaches?</h3><ul><li>3</li><li>10</li><li>25</li><li>15</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>NOVEMBER: Which English manager did the United States confirm will become their women's team head coach in 2024?</h3><ul><li>Gareth Southgate</li><li>Phil Neville</li><li>Casey Stoney</li><li>Emma Hayes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>DECEMBER: Which Premier League boss became the first to lose their job in the 2023-24 season?</h3><ul><li>Erik ten Hag</li><li>Paul Heckingbottom</li><li>Andoni Iraola</li><li>Steve Cooper</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>DECEMBER: Which Lionesses star won the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year award for 2023?</h3><ul><li>Lauren Hemp</li><li>Mary Earps</li><li>Lauren James</li><li>Leah Williamson</li></ul></section>