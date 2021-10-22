Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 22 | Manuel Neuer is the best goalkeeper!

Goal's readers are impressed by the German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as he was voted as the "best GK in the world" beating out top opponents to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 22 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.

Manuel Neuer received 34% of the total votes, or approximately 3,865 votes, surpassing that of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who received 28% of the total votes, or 28,936 votes.

In third place came Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who received 1,591 votes, or 14% of the votes.

Fourth place went to Jan Oblak, who received 1,477 votes, or 14% of the votes, while German Mark Andre ter Stegen, who received 1,250 votes, or 11%, came in fifth place.

Wait for us next Monday in the right-back center vote.