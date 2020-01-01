Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 21 | Sadio Mane is the best left winger in the world!
Comments()
Senegalese star Sadio Mane was voted as the best player in the world in his position, beating out strong opponents becoming the next player to cement his position in the Goal's Top eleven powered by FIFA 21 as we attempt to identify who you think are the best footballers around the world.
Mane led the table with 33% of the votes (+8300), although Rashford was so close with 31% of the votes (+7800) followed by Neymar, Heung-min and Sterling with +5500, +3000 and 750 votes respectively.
Stay tuned to this space as we ask for your help to identify the best players in their respective positions globally.